Alatishe was drafted by the Ontario Clippers in the first round of the 2022 G League Draft on Saturday.

Alatishe spent four years in college, where he played for Nicholls State before transferring to Oregon following his sophomore season. Over the course of his career, he averaged 8.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Expect him to impact both ends of the floor with Ontario.