Warriors' Al Horford: Cleared to play Tuesday
Horford (toe) will play Tuesday against the Bulls.
After missing the front end of this back-to-back set. Horford is all set to reprise his usual role. Quinten Post and Malevy Leons are expected to see reduced minutes as a result.
