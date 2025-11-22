Horford was not available for the fourth quarter of Friday's 127-123 loss to the Trail Blazers due to an undisclosed injury, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Horford ended his evening with seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block and one turnover across 18 minutes. The Warriors are off until Monday, so we likely won't get another update on Horford until Sunday's injury report is released.