Warriors' Al Horford: Downgraded to out
RotoWire Staff
Horford (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Horford was initially listed as doubtful due to sciatica, so this update isn't a big surprise. His next chance to return will arrive Thursday in Philly.
