Horford (sciatica) tallied 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 11 minutes Thursday in the Warriors' 126-116 win over the Mavericks.

Suiting up for the first time since Dec. 4 after missing the Warriors' previous seven games due to right sciatic nerve irritation, Horford was operating with a significant minutes restriction but still delivered solid production during his limited time on the court. Prior to missing time with the injury, Horford was averaging 21.4 minutes per game in 13 appearances, so despite his solid showing Thursday, he's unlikely to see enough playing time once he's fully ramped up to draw much intrigue outside of deeper fantasy leagues.