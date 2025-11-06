Horford recorded zero points (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to Sacramento.

Horford was a disaster on the offensive end, missing all seven of his shot attempts. It's been a slow start to his career in Golden State, averaging just 4.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game. He has already missed three games, a trend that could certainly continue. There is no reason to have him on a fantasy roster at this point, even in deeper leagues.