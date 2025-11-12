site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Al Horford: Good to go Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Horford (rest) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
After missing the first half of this back-to-back set, Horford is set to see his usual minutes off the bench Wednesday. Golden State's next back-to-back set begins Nov. 18.
