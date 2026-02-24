site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Al Horford: Iffy for Tuesday
•
1 min read
Horford is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to left toe injury management.
Horford hasn't been mentioned on the injury report lately for the Warriors, so this appears to be a precautionary listing. The club should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff.
