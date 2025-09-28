Horford agreed to a multi-year deal with the Warriors on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Horford will join the Warriors' frontcourt following a four-year stint with the Celtics, which included his first NBA title in 2024. The veteran big man is expected to play a meaningful role for Golden State as the team attempts to maximize Stephen Curry's (hamstring) remaining years. Horford has remained productive in the latter stages of his career, and he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 three-pointers across 27.7 minutes per game in 60 regular-season appearances (42 starts) during the 2024-25 campaign. He also shot 36.3 percent from beyond the arc on 5.2 attempts per contest last season.