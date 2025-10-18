Horford produced 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 FT, 1-4 3Pt) and two assists over 20 minutes in Friday's1 06-103 loss to the Clippers.

The 39-year-old's addition to the lineup sends the average age skyrocketing on a roster that's already elderly by NBA standards. Although Horford's best years are behind him, the former Celtic is in line for a big role with the Warriors if he can stay healthy. There's considerable youth behind Horford on the depth chart, but sharing the frontcourt with Draymond Green in the first unit is the most likely scenario to begin the season.