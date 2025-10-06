Horford totaled three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 14 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 victory over the Lakers.

Horford came off the bench as he made his debut for the Warriors, doing a little bit of everything in the victory. Despite the modest role, the expectation is that he will be in the starting lineup come opening night, serving as the primary center ahead of players such as Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Horford is most certainly in the twilight of his career at the point, although he should be able to provide Golden State with steady, albeit low-volume, production on both ends of the floor.