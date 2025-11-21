Horford (toe) is not on the injury report and will be available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Horford didn't play Wednesday against the Heat since it was the second leg of a back-to-back set. He's been nursing a minor left toe injury, but he shouldn't have problems suiting up Friday. Horford has been a regular contributor off the bench this season, averaging 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 11 contests, but those numbers don't provide a lot of fantasy upside.