Warriors' Al Horford: Not on injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Horford (rest) is available for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
After missing the front end of this back-to-back set, Horford is all set to return. The Warriors have submitted a lengthy injury report for Wednesday evening, so Horford may see increased usage.
