Horford recorded three points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 126-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

Horford returned after sitting out Wednesday for injury management, but his offensive struggles continued. He's scored just five points across his last four appearances, shooting 2-for-18 from the field. With Charles Bassey earning additional frontcourt opportunities, Horford's limited minutes and declining offensive involvement make him difficult to roster outside deeper leagues.