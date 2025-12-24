Horford (back) is probable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Horford has been sidelined for eight of the Warriors' last nine games due to sciatica, but the veteran big man appears poised to be available for Christmas Day. He has played in just 13 of 30 regular-season games while working in a rotational role, averaging 5.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 21.4 minutes per game.