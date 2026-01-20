Horford (toe) notched 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 135-112 victory over the Heat.

Although Horford is unlikely to play Tuesday against the Raptors, he was able to contribute across the board in Monday's victory. The veteran center hasn't started a game since Dec. 4 and remains a low-end option in deep fantasy leagues, reaching the 20-minute just twice in the month of January.