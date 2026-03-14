Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves that Horford suffered a right calf strain during the contest and is expected to miss time, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports. "With a calf, we're not going to rush him back," Kerr said.

With Draymond Green (back) sitting out Friday, Horford picked up his 12th start of the season but played just five minutes before exiting with 7:05 remaining in the first quarter due to what the Warriors had labeled as right calf tightness. With Kerr confirming that the veteran big man strained his calf, Horford is expected to miss the Warriors' next game Sunday in New York, and likely additional contests beyond that. The potential return of Green for Sunday's game could help offset Horford's absence, and Kristaps Porzingis and Quinten Post (ankle) could also move into larger roles in the Golden State frontcourt.