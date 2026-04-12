Warriors' Al Horford: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horford will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Horford came off the bench during Friday's game against the Kings, but he will start Sunday. Over his last four completed starts, he has averaged 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in 30.8 minutes per contest.
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