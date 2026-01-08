Horford ended Wednesday's 120-113 victory over the Bucks with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 19 minutes.

Despite coming off the bench, the 39-year-old big man collected a team-high 10 boards Wednesday. Horford has shown some per-minute upside recently, averaging 9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 15.3 minutes over his last six outings, but he figures to continue splitting the center minutes with Quinten Post.