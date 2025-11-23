Horford will miss at least three games due to sciatica, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran big man is dealing with a nerve issue, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Thunder on Tuesday, Dec. 2. With the 39-year-old sidelined, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis are candidates for increased playing time. Over his last five appearances, Horford has averaged 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 22.2 minutes per contest.