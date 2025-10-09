Horford will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Horford joins Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in the first five. In Horford's preseason debut with Golden State on Sunday against the Lakers, the veteran center finished with three points, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 14 minutes.