Horford will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

While Horford will be available for the preseason opener in Hawaii, head coach Steve Kerr said he will only see action in the first half and play "around 12-16 minutes." The 2007 No. 3 overall pick wasn't a routine contributor for the Warriors during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds, both career lows, along with 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks over 21.5 minutes in 45 regular-season games. Although that is likely to remain the case in 2026-27, Horford could be tasked with an enhanced role right out of the gate, considering Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) might miss time to begin the year.