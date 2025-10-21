Horford is coming off the bench in Tuesday's season opener against the Lakers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Warriors are instead choosing to deploy Jonathan Kuminga in the first unit Tuesday. Horford should still play meaningful minutes off the bench. Last regular season, the veteran big man averaged 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks in 23.2 minutes per contest across 18 games off the bench for the Celtics.