The Warriors don't plan to play Horford on both ends of back-to-back sets at all this season, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This doesn't come as a shock, given that the veteran big man has had his workload managed in this way for several years now. Golden State's first back-to-back set comes Thursday against Denver and then Friday against Portland, meaning Horford will likely sit for one of those contests.

