Horford (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr said before Sunday's overtime loss to Toronto that Horford would be held out of the closing leg of the back-to-back Monday for rest purposes. The veteran forward logged seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and two blocks across 17 minutes Sunday. Horford should be back in action Wednesday at Charlotte.