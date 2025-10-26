Warriors' Al Horford: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horford (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Horford will sit out the first half of the back-to-back Monday, with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noting the move sets up the veteran to be fresh for Tuesday's matchup against Ivica Zubac and the Clippers. In Horford's absence, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis will take hold of center duties.
