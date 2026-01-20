default-cbs-image
Horford (toe) will not play Tuesday against the Raptors.

Horford is not cleared for back-to-back sets, so this is an expected update from Golden State after the veteran posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 135-112 victory over the Heat. Draymond Green (ankle) is listed as questionable, so the Warriors could be shorthanded in the frontcourt after losing Jimmy Butler (knee) for the season.

