Warriors' Al Horford: Won't play Tuesday
1 min read
Horford (toe) won't play Tuesday against the Pelicans.
Horford does not play in both games of back-to-back sets, so the Warriors will keep him on ice until Wednesday's game against Memphis. Quinten Post could be more involved as a result Tuesday.
