Warriors' Alec Burks: Another solid line in loss
Burks totaled 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's loss to New York.
Burks scored 18 points for the second-consecutive game and topped dobule-figures for the eight-straight contest. In that span, he's emerged as the Warriors' most consistent scoring threat. The return of D'Angelo Russell has impacted Burks' opportunities a bit, though he's still averaging 16.3 points in 30.8 minutes in the four games since Russell's return.
More News
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Fills up stat line in loss•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 15 efficiently off the bench•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Moving to bench•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Misses potential game-winner Sunday•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Three assists shy of triple-double•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Leads team in scoring•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.