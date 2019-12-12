Warriors' Alec Burks: Another solid line in loss

Burks totaled 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's loss to New York.

Burks scored 18 points for the second-consecutive game and topped dobule-figures for the eight-straight contest. In that span, he's emerged as the Warriors' most consistent scoring threat. The return of D'Angelo Russell has impacted Burks' opportunities a bit, though he's still averaging 16.3 points in 30.8 minutes in the four games since Russell's return.