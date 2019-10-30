Warriors' Alec Burks: Available to debut Wednesday
Burks (ankle) will be available to make his debut Wednesday against the Suns.
A sprained right ankle shelved Burks for the first three games of the season, but he'll make his Warriors debut Wednesday as Golden State seeks its second win of the season. Steve Kerr will likely ease Burks back into action, but the Warriors could certainly use his scoring punch.
