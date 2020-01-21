Warriors' Alec Burks: Big game in OT loss

Burks had 33 points (11-23 FG, 2-6 3PT, 9-9 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in Monday's loss to the Blazers.

In a game where the Warriors scored 124 points, Burks led the way before fouling out after 39 minutes of action. He hit a big three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to put Golden State ahead but was unable to overcome Damian Lillard's heroics in the overtime period. For fantasy, Burks has been tough to trust on a game-to-game basis, but he remains viable in most leagues due to the fact that he's averaging 30-plus minutes since the start of the month. Over his last nine games, Burks is putting up 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists with a 34/32/97 shooting line.