Warriors' Alec Burks: Big game off bench

Burks scored a team-high 28 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Rockets.

The veteran guard posted season highs in points, boards and threes with the performance. Burks has seen increased court time while D'Angelo Russell (ankle) has been on the mend, but with Russell expected back Friday, it's not clear if Burks will hang onto his current role in the backcourt rotation ahead of rookies Ky Bowman and Jordan Poole.