Play

Warriors' Alec Burks: Coming off bench Saturday

Burks will come off the bench Saturday against the Pistons.

Coach Steve Kerr will opt to give Ky Bowman the nod at point guard. In his 19 appearances off the bench this season, Burks is averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories