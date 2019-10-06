Play

Warriors' Alec Burks: Could be late scratch

Burks is questionable for Saturday's preseason game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

This news comes mere seconds after lineup lock for DFS, and it remains unclear if Burks will be able to take the court. If he's out, Jordan Poole and Jacob Evans could see more action.

More News
Our Latest Stories