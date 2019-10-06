Warriors' Alec Burks: Could be late scratch
Burks is questionable for Saturday's preseason game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
This news comes mere seconds after lineup lock for DFS, and it remains unclear if Burks will be able to take the court. If he's out, Jordan Poole and Jacob Evans could see more action.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.