Warriors' Alec Burks: Could play Sunday

Coach Steve Kerr said he hopes Burks (ankle) will be able to play Sunday at Oklahoma City, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Burks was initially considered probable for Thursday's game against the Clippers before being ruled out, but he'll apparently have a chance of making his debut with the Warriors. The 28-year-old is expected to be a key bench contributor for Golden State when healthy, but for now he's questionable for Sunday.