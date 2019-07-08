Warriors' Alec Burks: Decommits from Thunder, joins Warriors
Burks agreed Monday with the Warriors on a one-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Shortly after free agency opened June 30, Burks came to terms on an agreement with the Thunder, but the team allowed him to explore his options elsewhere in the wake of the league-altering trade over the weekend that sent Paul George to the Clippers. With Oklahoma City now seemingly on the brink of a rebuild, Burks elected to move on to a Golden State squad where he should have a good chance at claiming a rotation spot in the backcourt. While splitting time between the Cavaliers, Kings and Jazz in 2018-19, Burks appeared in 64 contests and averaged 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointer in 21.5 minutes per game.
