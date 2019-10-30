Warriors' Alec Burks: Expected to debut Wednesday

Burks (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Burks has recovered from a sprained right ankle, and it looks like he'll be able to make his season debut Wednesday. He'll help provide some depth for a Warriors team that is in desperate need of it. It's not immediately clear if he'll be on a minutes restriction.

