Warriors' Alec Burks: Fills up stat line in loss

Burks recorded 18 points (4-9 FG, 204 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists ands three steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 110-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Warriors elected to go with a slightly larger starting lineup against the Grizzles, but the return of D'Angelo Russell is likely going to limit Burks' starting opportunities. Despite the new game script, Burks performed aptly off the bench and has earned a solid spot in the rotation due to his excellent job in relief of Russell.