Warriors' Alec Burks: Fills up stat line in loss
Burks recorded 18 points (4-9 FG, 204 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists ands three steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 110-102 loss to the Grizzlies.
The Warriors elected to go with a slightly larger starting lineup against the Grizzles, but the return of D'Angelo Russell is likely going to limit Burks' starting opportunities. Despite the new game script, Burks performed aptly off the bench and has earned a solid spot in the rotation due to his excellent job in relief of Russell.
More News
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 15 efficiently off the bench•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Moving to bench•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Misses potential game-winner Sunday•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Three assists shy of triple-double•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Leads team in scoring•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 29 in Tuesday's win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...