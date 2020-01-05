Play

Warriors' Alec Burks: Flawless from charity stripe

Burks put up 27 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 14-14 FT) to go with seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Warriors' 111-104 win over the Pistons.

Though Burks ceded his spot in the starting five to Ky Bowman, it didn't stop the 28-year-old from spearheading the Warriors' offense. The perfect showing from the free-throw line was particularly helpful for Burks' fantasy owners, who should continue to benefit from elevated production from the combo guard so long as D'Angelo Russell (shoulder) is sidelined.

