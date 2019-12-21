Warriors' Alec Burks: Garners four steals Friday
Burks amassed 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 106-102 victory over the Pelicans.
Burks continues to reinvigorate his fantasy value, finishing with another solid performance. He is an intriguing asset as long as he is playing 30 minutes a night. He doesn't show out in any one category but typically doesn't hurt you anywhere either. He has been a top-90 player across 26 games for the Warriors and is certainly worth a look in standard leagues given his current role.
