Warriors' Alec Burks: Getting shots up Saturday
Burks (ankle) was getting shots up at Saturday's practice, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Burks has been out the past few days while recovering from a sprained right ankle. His progress is encouraging, and it seems more than likely that he'll be able to suit up for the Warriors' regular-season opener. His availability for Monday's game against the Lakers is less clear.
