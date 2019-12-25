Warriors' Alec Burks: Heading back to bench

Burks is slated to return to the bench Wednesday against the Rockets with Glenn Robinson (ankle) cleared to play and coach Steve Kerr confirming that Damion Lee would remain one of the Warriors' starting wings, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Burks went off while making a spot start in place of Robinson in Monday's 113-104 win over the Timberwolves, pouring in 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and adding eight assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in 34 minutes. Despite Burks' healthy line and the positive outcome for the Warriors, Kerr said he values the spacing Lee adds to the top unit, leaving Burks as the odd man out while Robinson checks back in as the starting small forward. The move to the bench should come with a slight downturn in minutes for Burks, but the 28-year-old should retain a healthy usage rate as the go-to offensive option for the second unit.