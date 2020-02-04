Warriors' Alec Burks: Huge night off bench

Burks scored 30 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-117 win over the Wizards.

With the Warriors once again short-handed due to D'Angelo Russell's quad injury, it fell to Burks to carry the offense and he responded with his second performance of 30-plus points in the last seven games. Since the beginning of January, the veteran guard is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 boards, 3.4 assists and 2.1 threes a night over 16 contests.