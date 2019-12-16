Warriors' Alec Burks: Minutes drop in move to bench
Burks contributed 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 100-79 loss to the Kings.
Though he was able to extended his double-digit scoring streak to 10 games, Burks predictably saw his minutes tail off while Damion Lee took his spot in the starting five. With 13 points, five assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes, Lee may have earned himself at least one more turn on the top unit, so Burks may have trouble recapturing a 30-minute role for the time being. If Burks' playing time ends up sitting in the 20-to-25-minute range on a consistent basis, it may become difficult to justify holding him in 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...