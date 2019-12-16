Warriors' Alec Burks: Minutes drop in move to bench

Burks contributed 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 100-79 loss to the Kings.

Though he was able to extended his double-digit scoring streak to 10 games, Burks predictably saw his minutes tail off while Damion Lee took his spot in the starting five. With 13 points, five assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes, Lee may have earned himself at least one more turn on the top unit, so Burks may have trouble recapturing a 30-minute role for the time being. If Burks' playing time ends up sitting in the 20-to-25-minute range on a consistent basis, it may become difficult to justify holding him in 12-team leagues.