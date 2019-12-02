Warriors' Alec Burks: Misses potential game-winner Sunday

Burks totaled 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to the Magic.

Burks was serviceable during Sunday's loss but did miss a potential game-winning three-pointer with just seconds remaining on the clock. Burks' production has been up and down during his time with the Warriors and he is currently coming in as the 111th ranked player across standard leagues. Technically he is fine to have on your roster, although, the return of D'Angelo Russell (thumb) is likely to cut into his opportunities.