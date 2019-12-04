Warriors' Alec Burks: Moving to bench
Burks will come off the bench Wednesday against Charlotte, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Burks had started the previous nine games, but the Warriors will go with a bigger lineup Wednesday, moving Glenn Robinson III down to shooting guard, while D'Angelo Russell returns to the lineup at point guard. Burks could see a slight reduction in minutes after playing 33 per game over that nine-game sample.
