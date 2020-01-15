Warriors' Alec Burks: Only 10 points in loss
Burks produced 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-99 loss to Dallas.
Burks struggled in the loss as his numbers continue to plateau. He was putting up top-50 numbers at one point but that production is beginning to level out as the Warriors begin to get healthy. He is still a 12-team option but if you are holding him, you simply need to keep your expectations in check moving forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...