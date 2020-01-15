Warriors' Alec Burks: Only 10 points in loss

Burks produced 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-99 loss to Dallas.

Burks struggled in the loss as his numbers continue to plateau. He was putting up top-50 numbers at one point but that production is beginning to level out as the Warriors begin to get healthy. He is still a 12-team option but if you are holding him, you simply need to keep your expectations in check moving forward.