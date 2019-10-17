Warriors' Alec Burks: Out Wednesday

Burks (ankle) won't play Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Burks will miss a fourth-straight game due to a right ankle sprain. He's progressing in his recovery and could return for Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers, though it wouldn't be surprising if coach Steve Kerr opted to keep Burks out and give him another week to fully recover ahead of the season opener against the Clippers on October 23rd.