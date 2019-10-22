Warriors' Alec Burks: Probable for opener

Burks (ankle) is probable for Thursday's season opener against the Clippers, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Burks has been nursing a right ankle sprain since the preseason, but he appears on track to take the court for Thursday's matchup. He's expected to step into a key bench role for the Warriors this season.

