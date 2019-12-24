Warriors' Alec Burks: Productive as starter

Burks had 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), eight assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win over the Timberwolves.

Burks has been playing heavy minutes off the bench on a regular basis, but he has increased his production when he gets a starting nod -- he has scored 15 or more points in his last six starts, and 24 or more in each of the last two. Regardless of his role, Burks should remain a decent fantasy upside solely due to his consistent scoring numbers that have saw him score in double digits in his last 13 contests.